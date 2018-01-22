Bus crashes in Dinwiddie with 20 students on board

Dinwiddie County school officials say 20 students were on board a bus Monday morning when it crashed on Cox Road.

The crash happened around 8:10 a.m. when the bus was traveling westbound. No other vehicles were involved.

"Based on assessments made at the scene, there are no injuries reported by the students or the bus driver," school officials said. "At this time, the families of the 20 students on board are being contacted by the school administration."

State police are investigating the crash.

