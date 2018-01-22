Juveniles in custody after large police presence in Henrico neighborhood

Three members of the board that oversees USA Gymnastics have resigned.More >>
Nearly eight months after a volunteer with the Ettrick-Matoaca Rescue Squad was arrested and charged with rape, a grand jury has indicted Timothy Wilson Sr. for rape.More >>
A strong cold front will be moving through central Virginia on Tuesday morning. Showers are likely with the potential for some thunderstorms as well. While widespread severe weather is not anticipated, there will be strong enough dynamics in the atmosphere such that a few of these storms could turn severe with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. Even an isolated tornado can't be totally ruled out.More >>
If you are not careful, a quick Google search for a customer service number could put your personal information at risk.More >>
The Henrico Police Department were called to the area of 1800 block of Convair Lane around 4:45 a.m. regarding a dispute.More >>
Democrats align with a plan to reopen the federal government Senate breaks filibuster.More >>
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now admits he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.More >>
A search-and-rescue operation is underway after a woman fell off the Carnival Triumph into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday night.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after video of an assault case at a comedy club on Decker Boulevard spread via social media over the weekend.More >>
Customers held a candlelight vigil Sunday night for a Montgomery Taco Bell destroyed by fire.More >>
Emanuel Zayas, 14, had surgery in Miami to treat the benign tumor, but he later developed kidney and lung complications.More >>
The funeral for fallen York County Detective Michael R. Doty was held at noon Monday at Calvary Church in Charlotte, located at 5801 Pineville-Matthews Road.More >>
Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict confirms a 2-year-old girl died at Forrest General Hospital over the weekend due to complications from the flu. Benedict said the child is from Sumrall.More >>
A Mid-South woman said she was nearly kidnapped by a driver of ride-sharing service.More >>
