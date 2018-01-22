Juveniles in custody after large police presence in Henrico neighborhood

The Henrico Police Department says two juveniles were taken into custody on Monday afternoon after an hours-long situation that closed off a neighborhood.

Police were called to the area of 1800 block of Convair Lane around 4:45 a.m. regarding a dispute.

Officers say shots were fired, but no injuries were reported.

After the reported shooting, dozens of police cars and the SWAT team were in the neighborhood and closed off several streets. Neighbors near the home were told to evacuate.

“I could see the three snipers in the backyard back here and one on the roof of the house behind us, so we knew something big was going on,” says Alan Phillips.

Natalie Wade asked if she could get her school backpack out of her car.

“They told me my life wasn't worth me getting my backpack and then told me to leave,” she said.

However, police said they were "not looking for any suspects, nor is there any danger to the public."

Police officers were on the scene for seven hours.

“You're just scared,” says Wade. “You're wondering what's going on, if everybody is okay.”

Neighbors say police have been called to that house before.

“Usually it was they were out here fighting and everything else,” says Phillips. “They were up in his driveway across the street fighting recently, he had to chase them off.”

People who live here say this is a neighborhood where kids play football in the street and watch out for each other. It's not supposed to look like this.

“They’re supposed to be moving out in a couple weeks, so everybody was looking forward to that I think,” says Phillips.

“This neighborhood is a quiet, good place to live, and I want it to stay that way,” says Wade.

Police say they eventually forced their way into the home and took the juveniles into custody. The teenagers were taken to the hospital and so far no charges have been filed.

