Students on board Chesterfield bus involved in crash

At least two students were on board a Chesterfield school bus that was involved in a crash on Monday morning.

Three vehicles - including the bus - were involved in the crash in the 15300 block of Happy Hill Road around 8:45 a.m.

Police say a school bus stopped to pick up students. A Jeep Grand Cherokee stopped behind the bus, and a Hyundai Tucson struck the back of the Jeep, causing it to strike the bus.

The woman driving the Hyundai was issued a summons for following too closely.

There were two or three children on board the bus, but no injuries were reported.

