Police: Group assaults man, sets him on fire in Northern VA

Police say they're searching for at least 3 other people. (Source: Fairfax County Police)

ANNANDALE, Va. (AP) - Authorities say at least five people assaulted a man and set him on fire in the Virginia suburbs of Washington.

Fairfax County police said on Twitter that a caller reported seeing five or six young men light a man on fire after assaulting him in Annandale on Sunday afternoon. Responding officers saw the suspects flee the scene on foot, and were able to detain two after a chase.

The victim was hospitalized with burns to his upper body and is expected to survive.

Lt. Eli Corey with Fairfax County police told WTOP-FM that detectives were interviewing the two detained and searching for at least three others.

Corey says investigators are trying to determine what the victim was burned with and what was used to light the fire.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.