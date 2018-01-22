Men flee with coins from travel center

Authorities are searching for two men who they say stole coins from gambling machines on Christmas Day at the Pilot Travel Center on Ruffin Mill Road.

Just before 6 p.m., a clerk saw the two men playing on the machines in the back corner of the store.

"The clerk then saw the two men running from the store, so he went to check on the machines," said Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers. "He discovered the machines had been pried open and the coins inside stolen."

Both suspects were white men. One had short black hair and the other had short blond hair.

No other suspect information is available.

If you have any information about these suspect, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, visit crimesolvers.net or submit a tip through the P3 app.

