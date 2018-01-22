City Council to ask mayor to petition VDOT for reimbursements

Richmond City Council will ask the mayor on Monday to petition the Virginia Department of Transportation for financial assistance to businesses impacted by the GRTC Pulse Rapid Bus Transit project.

Businesses along Broad Street say the project has caused them customers since it began in 2016.

"It's been a nightmare,” Dr. Randy Adams, who opened a dental practice nearly 30 years ago in the 300 block of Broad Street, said in November. “We've had a lot of problems and a lot of parents are complaining ... appointments are getting backed up."

Late last year, City Council member Kim Gray introduced a resolution to request that Mayor Levar Stoney petition VDOT to reimburse some of the businesses along Broad Street impacted by the project.

Full construction of the project, which will create a fast-line bus route from Willow Lawn to Rockett's Landing, is expected to be completed in mid-2018.

Monday's City Council meeting gets under way at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

