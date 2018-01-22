Water main break closes road near school in Henrico's East End

A water main break has closed a road adjacent to John Rolfe Middle School on Monday morning.

The Henrico Police Department says northbound Messer Road is closed to all traffic between Michael Robinson Way and Wilson Road in the county's East End.

"Please avoid the area and take alternate routes," police said. "At this time it is unknown how long the road will be shut down."

