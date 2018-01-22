Want to lose weight? Start with small steps

Small steps: add more fruit to your diet to help you lose weight. (Source: file photo)

One of the most popular New Year's resolutions is to lose weight and get in shape, but rushing out to buy an expensive treadmill or join a gym could seriously dent your budget.

After the extra eating and perhaps drinking over the holidays, you may be tempted to try out a dramatic new diet.

However, the experts agree - extreme eating plans can be costly and hard to follow, and are less likely to work than gradual healthy changes.

Start with small steps: Choose skim milk over whole, add more veggies and fruit, and work in a half hour of exercise three or four times a week.

Don't fall into the trap of buying special diet foods, like the 100-calorie snack bags. You'll pay a fortune for packaging.

A better idea is to go to WebMD and use the portion calculator to figure out what 100 calories' worth of your favorite healthy snacks looks like.

Then pack that amount in reusable containers for work.

