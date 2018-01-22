No serious injuries reported in Chester house fire

Residents made it out of the house without any major injuries. (Source: NBC12)

Residents of a house on Pleasant Ridge Road escape a house fire early Monday without any major injuries.

Firefighters were called to the scene off Salem Church Road and Route 288 around 4 a.m.

One resident was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation, but was not transported to the hospital.

Fire officials aren't sure how many people were inside the house.

There's also no information on what sparked the blaze.

