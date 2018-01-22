Companies plan European network of car charging stations

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) - Two companies say they plan a network of fast-charging stations for battery-powered cars in Europe that will help drivers of electric vehicles travel among the region's main cities.
Allego and Fortum Charge & Drive said Monday they envision 27 e-charging hubs in 20 countries that accommodate different charging methods and speeds at the same location. The idea is to connect metropolitan areas with a consistent charging network so people can drive not just within metro areas but also from one to the other - without worrying whether they can charge up.
Rollout is expected to start after financial details are completed in mid-2018.
The project comes amid several separate efforts by auto companies, service station operators and utilities to build charging networks for longer-distance travel.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
