Richmond housing authority leader steps down

Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority CEO T.K. Somanath resigned from his position on Sunday.

His departure after three years comes as the RRHA faces increased scrutiny over how it handled heating problems at Creighton Court.

While RRHA blamed aging, clogged pipes for the problem, many residents accused RRHA of being slow to respond.

"Since I've been living out here, I've never had heat here,” resident Sheraine Cavell said last week.

"Fixing the existing pipes is not an option at this point,” Somanath said.

The new heaters will be installed this week.

There's currently no information on why Somanath left his position or when a replacement will be named.

