Decomposing human foot found in Virginia backyard

A partially decomposed human foot was found in a Virginia backyard Saturday.

NBC Washington reports a resident found human remains in the 5900 block of Brunswick drive in Springfield around noon. The race or gender is unknown.

Officers searched other yards in the area but nothing else suspicious was found.

The Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to NBC Washington the foot is human and is assisting in the investigation.

