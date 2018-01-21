Senate approves raising felony theft threshold

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A bill designed to soften penalties in Virginia for stealing smaller-dollar items has passed the state Senate.

The Senate voted nearly unanimously Thursday to raise the felony theft threshold from $200 to $500. Virginia has kept its felony bar at $200 since 1980 and is tied with New Jersey for the lowest in the country. Most other states have raised the dollar minimum for felony charges to keep pace with inflation.

A Senate committee rejected a push earlier this week by newly sworn-in Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam to raise the limit to $1,000. Northam has made raising the threshold one of his top legislative priorities.

The bill's highest hurdle is yet to come in the state House, which has repeatedly blocked efforts to raise the threshold.

