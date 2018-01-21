Two arrested after meth lab found in motel room

Two people face drug charges after a meth lab was found in their Virginia motel room.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, deputies went to the Hometown Inn in Rocky Mount to investigate the smell of marijuana.

One of the officers was assaulted by Henry Eric Routon while trying to get inside. Once the room was secured, a meth lab was discovered.

Routon was arrested along with Brittany Danielle Nichols; both face multiple drug-related charges. Routon is also charged with assault on law enforcement, obstruction of justice and manufacturing meth.

Routon is currently being held in jail without bond.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12