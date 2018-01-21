Virginia inmate missing after walking off job

An inmate from the Hampton Correctional Facility is missing after failing to report back from his work-release job.

The sheriff's office told WAVY that William Bullock left his job at the Waste Corrections Saturday evening.

Officers say he was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white, thermal shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Hampton Sheriff’s Office at 757-727-6280.

