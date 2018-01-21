Man shot multiple times in south Richmond

Richmond police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured.

Officers were called to Grey Birch Drive in south Richmond around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to a hospital, but the extent of his injuries is unknown.

Police have not released any information on a suspect.

