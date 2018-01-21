Man hit by car, killed while crossing the street

A man was killed while attempting to cross the street in Chesterfield Sunday morning.

According to police, Jonathan Keyes, 45, was crossing the eastbound lanes of Hull Street Road when he was hit.

The driver of the car stopped and remained on scene.

Keyes was taken to a hospital where he died.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

