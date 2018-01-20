One man injured in Henrico shooting

Henrico police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured.

Officers were called to the 5100 block of Gerwyn Circle around 8:22 p.m. Saturday for a shooting. When they arrived, one man was injured.

The name of the victim is unknown, and police have no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

