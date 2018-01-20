William & Mary snaps its two-game slide, tops Elon 80-73

ELON, N.C. (AP) - Connor Burchfield scored 19 points to lead four teammates in double-figure scoring as William & Mary snapped a two-game losing streak by winning at Elon, 80-73 in a Colonial Athletic Association contest Saturday night.

The Tribe, which boasts two five-game win streaks this season, lost back-to-back home games to Towson and Northeastern last week -- their only back-to-back losses this season.

With the game tied at 71-71, Matt Milon drilled a 3 to give the Tribe the lead with 2:06 remaining, and Burchfield added a trey to make it a six-point lead and padded it with two free throws with :26 left.

Cohn hit 5 of 7 from distance and added 16 points for William & Mary (13-6, 6-2). Nathan Knight added 14 points and Milon contributed 13.

Brian Dawkins scored 19 points to lead Elon (12-9, 4-4). Dainan Swoope added 14 points, Tyle Seibring and Steven Santa Ana 11 each and Dmirti Thompson 10.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.