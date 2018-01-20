Savannah State holds off Hampton from the line, wins 103-101

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - Zach Sellers hit two key free throws with 11 seconds left and Javaris Jenkins added a third four seconds later as Savannah State held on win its fourth Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference game in four starts, topping Hampton 103-101 Saturday night.

Jenkins got to the basket for a layup with 2:06 left to give the Tigers a 98-92 lead, but Jermaine Marrow scored, Lysander Bracey connected on a 3 and Morrow scored on a layup to give Hampton a 99-98 advantage with 50 seconds left.

Alante Fenner's layup with 21 seconds left gave the Tigers the lead and Sellers padded it to 102-99 with two free throws. Malique Trent-Street added two free throws for Hampton with 7 seconds left to get the Pirates within one and Jenkins hit the second of two free throws a second later for the final score.

Dexter McClanahan scored 25 points to lead Savannah State (7-13, 4-1), with Fenner adding 22 points and Jenkins 20 points and 10 rebounds. Sellers was 5 of 6 from the line and added 13 points.

Marrow hit 13 of 23 from the field and finished with 29 points for Hampton (6-12, 1-2), with Trent-Street adding 28 points and five assists.

