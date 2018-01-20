Alabama team, fans celebrate especially difficult title run

Check out some of the highlights of Saturday's parade and celebration held by the University of Alabama in honor of the football team's 17th National Championship.More >>
In front of a sold-out, school record 13,729 fans, the No. 1 LSU gymnastics defeated No. 9 Alabama with a season-best score of 197.450 Friday night inside of the Maravich Center.More >>
Alabama football caps off its 17th national championship with a celebration fit for the kings of the sport and its fans Saturday.More >>
Former LSU head football coach, Les Miles, returned to the Capital City earlier this week after finishing two weeks of filming in Texas for his latest movie role, according to the Baton Rouge Business Report.More >>
Former Columbia Fireflies outfielder and 2007 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow is headed back to Spring Training.More >>
Check out some of the highlights of Saturday's parade and celebration held by the University of Alabama in honor of the football team's 17th National Championship.More >>
Alabama head coach Nick Saban has announced the hiring of Jeff Banks as the Crimson Tide's special teams coordinator. Banks comes to Bama from Texas A&M where he was tight ends and special teams coordinator under Kevin Sumlin.More >>
It's one and done for Brian Daboll as the Bama Offensive Coordinator who helped win a National Championship last week for the Crimson Tide is now heading to Buffalo to take the same position with the Bills.More >>
Alabama players and coaches stayed at the Marriott Marquis in downtown Atlanta for a couple days, leading up to the game Monday night, including defensive line coach Karl Dunbar.More >>
According to a police report made in Atlanta, University of Alabama defensive line coach Karl Dunbar reported a backpack stolen from a meeting room at the team hotel on Saturday, January 6. That backpack included a game day notebook.More >>
Tua Tagovailoa may have led Alabama to a thrilling overtime win in Monday's National Championship; but he doesn't want that to overshadow the man he replaced at QB, Jalen Hurts.More >>
Nick Saban will hold a press conference at 1 pm today with Crimson Tide juniors who plan to announce their plans for next season.More >>
The Crimson Tide are set to celebrate their national championship victory. The athletic department announced on Thursday that parade and celebration will be held Saturday, January 20 at 2 p.m.More >>
"We want to use this as an opportunity for us to go out and develop confidence in our execution by the knowledge and experience we gain in this particular game."More >>
