Randolph-Macon's comeback falls short against Emory & Henry.

Both teams went into the game 7 and OH in conference play, but Randolph-Macon had an ugly first half - trailing 24 to 38 at the break.

The Yellow Jackets made a push in the second half but it wasn't enough - 65 to 75 Emory gets the home win.

Richmond-native Montese Adams put up 17 for Randolph-Macon and grabbed a season high 9 rebounds.

Randolph-Macon returns home Wednesday night for a game against Eastern Mennonite.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12