Sherod, Gilyard late 3s lift Richmond over La Salle 81-74

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Nick Sherod and Jacob Gilyard connected on consecutive 3-pointers as Richmond broke away from a tied game in the last 1:11 to defeat La Salle 82-74 Saturday, pushing its win streak to three games.
La Salle (8-12, 2-5 Atlantic 10) forged a 74-74 tie on a Tony Washington layup, but on the other end of the floor Sherrod nailed an open 3 from in front of the Richmond bench for the lead. The Spiders' Grant Golden blocked La Salle's Pookie Powell on the other end.
After La Salle turned over the inbounds pass, Gilyard dribbled down the clock, created space with a crossover move and drained a dagger of a 3-pointer for a six-point lead with 26 seconds left.
Sherod and Golden each scored 18 points for Richmond (6-13, 4-3). Golden added eight rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots. Khwan Fore added 14 points for the Spiders, who made 30 of 60 shots with 17 assists.
B.J. Johnson led the Explorers with 27 points in his second game back after missing five with an ankle injury. Isiah Deas added 18 and Powell 15.
