Missing 91-year-old man believed to be in danger

Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert for a missing 91-year-old man out of Fairfax County.

According to police, Gerard Thomas Restaino went missing Friday at 5 p.m. at Koon Toyota on Leesburg Pike in Vienna.

He we last seen wearing a maroon long-sleeved sweater, light gray pants and gray sketcher slip-on sneakers. Restaino has blue eyes and gray hair. He weighs a gold watch, gold wedding band, a class ring with a blue stone and military dog tags.

Restaino suffered from a cognitive impairment and is believed to be in danger.

Anyone who sees him should call police at 1-703-246-5379.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12