Caver sparks Old Dominion past Florida Atlantic 73-62

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) - Ahmad Caver tossed in 17 points and added seven rebounds, four assists and a career-high seven steals to propel Old Dominion to a 73-62 victory over Florida Atlantic on Saturday.
Caver did most of his damage at the free-throw line where he made 11 of 14 attempts. B.J. Stith added 13 points for the Monarchs (15-4, 6-1 Conference USA), who shot 50 percent from the floor (25 of 50) and picked up their third straight win. Randy Haynes added 12 points and Brandan Stith scored 10.
Ronald Delph totaled 19 points and 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season for the Owls (9-10, 3-4). Justin Massey hit four 3-pointers and scored 13, while Gerdarius Troutman added 10 points.
Florida Atlantic won the rebound battle 37-29, but the Owls turned the ball over 21 times and that led to 22 points for Old Dominion.
Florida Atlantic trailed 37-29 at halftime and pulled within two points 46-44 on Troutman's jumper with 12:42 left to play. But Xavier Green scored the first four points in a 12-0 run and the Monarchs coasted from there.
