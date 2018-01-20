Friends, family pay tribute to man shot, killed on the job

A special tribute honoring a tow truck driver murdered on the job was held in Petersburg Saturday.

Friends, family and other tow truck drivers gathered at the Roses Discount Store on Mechanicsville Turnpike to pay their respects to Alan Humphries. The group then drove to a candlelight vigil at South Crater Road.

"I knew him four years, but it felt like a lifetime," said Rex Leigh. "Outside of work we hung out very few times, but when we did he was the life of it.

He moved in silence but you knew he was there. And when he walked in the room, he lit it up."

Humphries was found shot to death outside a home on Westwood Drive just after midnight last Thursday.

Police say Humphries was found in the driver’s seat of his work truck. They believe he was killed while trying to repossess a car.

A man has since been charged with murder in the death.

