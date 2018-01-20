HGTV's 'House Hunters' to feature Richmond-area couple

Fans of the HGTV show House Hunters will soon see some familiar scenes out of RVA.

Monday night's episode will feature empty nesters looking for a vintage home in downtown Richmond.

The woman wants a "row house with room for her gowns, while he wants a Tudor with a designated beer brewing space."

The episode airs Monday at 8:30 p.m.

