Hanover Schools to hold job fair for plethora of positions

MECHANICSVILLE, VA (WWBT) -

Looking for a job? Hanover County Public Schools is holding a support services job fair!

The district is looking to hire bus drivers, bus attendants, food service assistants, cafeteria monitors and custodians.

Job Fair Details:

  • Thursday, Jan. 25 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Atlee Library at 9161 Atlee Road in Mechanicsville

Human resources representatives will be at the job fair to answer questions to anyone interested in a job.

No appointment in necessary, and people can also apply online here.

