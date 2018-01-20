Hanover Schools to hold job fair for plethora of positions

Looking for a job? Hanover County Public Schools is holding a support services job fair!

The district is looking to hire bus drivers, bus attendants, food service assistants, cafeteria monitors and custodians.

Job Fair Details:

Thursday, Jan. 25 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Atlee Library at 9161 Atlee Road in Mechanicsville

Human resources representatives will be at the job fair to answer questions to anyone interested in a job.

No appointment in necessary, and people can also apply online here.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12