Jenkins, Tillman score 18, lead VCU past GW 87-63

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - De'Riante Jenkins and Justin Tillman scored 18 points apiece and VCU took control in the second half to defeat George Washington 87-63 on Saturday.

After slowly stretching a 41-37 halftime lead to double figures, Tillman and Jenkins combined for 16 straight points for the Rams (12-8, 4-3 Atlantic 10), who led 73-55 when Tillman's jumper with 5:20 to play ended that run. That basket started a 16-5 run as the lead reached 27.

Jonathan Williams added 14 points and Marcus Santos-Silva 11 for VCU, which shot 55 percent from the field and went 16 of 18 from the foul line.

Yuta Watanabe had 19 points and Terry Nolan Jr. 15, combing for seven 3-pointers for the Colonials (9-11, 2-5), who shot a season-high 70 percent in the first half, 28 percent in the second. They made 5 of 9 3s in the first half, 2 of 11 in the second.

