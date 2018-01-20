Walker's big game carries Florida State past Hokies 91-82

Randolph-Macon's comeback falls short against Emory & Henry.More >>
Nick Sherod and Jacob Gilyard connected on consecutive 3-pointers as Richmond broke away from a tied game in the last 1:11 to defeat La Salle 82-74 Saturday, pushing its win streak to three games.More >>
De'Riante Jenkins and Justin Tillman scored 18 points apiece and VCU took control in the second half to defeat George Washington 87-63 on Saturday.More >>
M.J. Walker scored a career-high 24 points to lead Florida State to a 91-82 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday.More >>
Atlee topped Lee-Davis back in June to win its third consecutive state championship. The Raiders received their rings on Friday night during halftime of the boys basketball game.More >>
