Walker's big game carries Florida State past Hokies 91-82

By JIMMY ROBERTSON

Associated Press

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) - M.J. Walker scored a career-high 24 points to lead Florida State to a 91-82 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Walker came off the bench to hit 8 of 13 from the floor, including four 3-pointers to lift the Seminoles (14-5, 3-4 ACC) to their first league road win of the season. Braian Angola added 14 points, while Terance Mann finished with 12.

Justin Robinson paced the Hokies (13-6, 2-4) with 26 points. Virginia Tech has now lost three straight to Florida State.

The Seminoles, who had lost three of their past four games since upsetting North Carolina in Tallahassee on Jan. 3, led the entire second half. Walker - who considered Virginia Tech during the recruiting process - gave Florida State its biggest lead when he scored on three straight possessions. His jumper with 11:57 remaining capped his spurt and gave the Seminoles a 61-47 lead.

Walker later made the biggest play of the game. With the Seminoles leading 76-70, he made a steal and laid the ball in with 57 seconds left to push Florida State's lead to 79-70. The Seminoles then made 12 of 14 from the free-throw line in the final minute to seal it.

BIG PICTURE

Florida State: The Seminoles possess the depth and length to compete with anyone, but need to shoot well to give themselves a chance to win. They had shot just 27.4 percent from beyond the 3-point arc in their previous four games, but heated up against Virginia Tech, connecting on 9 of 20 3-point attempts.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies have now lost two home games in ACC play, and their path to a potential NCAA Tournament bid doesn't get any easier, as they face No. 15 North Carolina on Monday. They will have to pull some upsets in their final 12 games to return to the tournament for a second straight season.

UP NEXT

Florida State: The Seminoles return home to take on Georgia Tech on Wednesday.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies play host to North Carolina on Monday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.