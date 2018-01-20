2 arrested, another on the run following 2 separate shootings

Two people are behind bars and another on the run after two separate shootings in Petersburg.

According to police, the first shooting happened in the 1800 block of Bogese Drive just before 7 p.m Thursday. When officers arrived, they found one woman who had been grazed by a bullet.

The suspect in that shooting is Laquan Brooks. Anyone with information on where Brooks is should call police at 804-861-1212.

Several hours later, another woman was shot in Petersburg. Police say the second shooting happened on Locust Court just before 11:30 p.m.

A woman was taken to a hospital for a gunshot wound and is expected to be okay.

Capedro Tyler and Taylor Braswell were both arrested in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with more information on either shooting should call Petersburg Crime Solvers (804) 861-1212.

