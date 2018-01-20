Motorcyclist killed in Amelia County crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Amelia County Saturday morning.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash at Goodes Bridge and Route 360 around 11:30 a.m.

Investigators say the driver of a Jeep heading east was making a left turn and went into the path of a motorcyclist heading west.

According to police, 53-year-old Charles Redman was thrown from the bike and died.

The driver of the Jeep was charged with failing to yield.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12