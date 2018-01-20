Community rallies for victims of massive Petersburg fire

Flames destroyed a vacant historic factory and town homes early Tuesday morning, leaving numerous people without a place to stay. (Source: NBC12)

The community continues to rally around people impacted by a massive fire in Petersburg.

Flames destroyed a vacant historic factory and town homes early Tuesday morning, leaving numerous people without a place to stay.

'We watched everything we own burn:' what's next after massive Petersburg fire

Now, community members are holding a donation drive Saturday and Sunday for the victims. People can donate Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Appomattox Iron Works at 24 E. Old Street in Petersburg.

Victims of the fire can pick up items, including clothing, toiletries, linens and more at the event.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12