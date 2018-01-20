VIDEO: Man caught on camera stealing donation jar

Deputies in York-Poquoson are looking for a man accused of stealing a charity jar.

The theft happened at the 7-Eleven on Bypass Road on Dec. 26 and was caught on camera.

In the video, a man appears to pay for something before grabbing the jar and running out the door.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the video should call the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office at 757-890-4999.

