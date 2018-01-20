Pregnant woman injured after being hit by SUV

A pregnant woman is recovering after being hit by an SUV in a Newport News parking lot, according to WAVY.

Investigators say a 63-year-old woman rear ended a car, veered off the road and hit another car before hitting the expectant mother Friday afternoon.

The woman hit was taken to a hospital to be checked out. She and her baby are expected to be okay.

Police charged the driver with reckless driving.

