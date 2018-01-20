Stabbing victims may have been targeted for racist shirts

Two people who were stabbed in Shockoe Bottom may have been targeted for something they were wearing.

According to police, two people were stabbed while coming out of a concert in the 1700 block of East Main Street early Saturday morning.

Both victims were wearing shirts with a symbol that represents the white nationalist movement – though police would not confirm what exactly that symbol was.

No one else was hurt, and police say the victims are expected to be okay.

Police say the suspects ran off after the stabbing. No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12