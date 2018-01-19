Gas leak prompts evacuation of dozens from senior housing in South Richmond

Emergency crews responded to a reported gas leak at an apartment complex in South Richmond.

It happened at the Melvin C. Fox Manor, located at W 27th St. and Bainbridge St., across from Carter Jones Park. The building is part of Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority's Senior Housing Program for elderly and disabled Richmonders.

The residents were evacuated around 6 p.m. Friday. Crews fixed the gas leak and left around 10:25 p.m. The affected residents are now allowed to head back in.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12