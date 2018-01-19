FBI: $10K reward for 'Chameleon Beard Bandit'

The FBI is calling the suspect the "Chameleon Beard Bandit" (Source: Henrico Police)

The FBI is offering a reward for information on an armed bank robber who struck in several states, including Virginia.

The suspect has been dubbed “The Chameleon Beard Bandit" because he "frequently changes the color of his beard" for the robberies, according to investigators.

He robbed the Virginia Commonwealth Bank at 900 North Parham Road in Henrico on Nov. 14, 2017.

Investigators say the same suspect robbed several other banks:

• Bank of America at 2 Park Drive in Durham, North Carolina on September 29, 2017

• 1st Trust Bank at 271 London Shopping Center in London, Kentucky on October 13, 2017

• Bank of America at 107 Muirs Chapel Road in Greensboro, North Carolina on November 17, 2017

• Wells Fargo Bank at 1344 North Hershberger Road in Roanoke, Virginia on December 12, 2017

• Chase Bank at 2606 Judson Road in Longview, Texas on January 5, 2018

The FBI released the following description for the suspect: "a white male, 5’11” to 6’2”, approximately 180 to 240 pounds, mid to late 30’s, medium build, brown eyes and hair, with light complexion. The subject wears glasses and frequently changes the color of his beard."

The Richmond Division of the FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information. Call the Richmond FBI’s Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force at (804) 261-1044.

