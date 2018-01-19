Thousands of workers in RVA will be furloughed in gov't shutdown

get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Dozens were evacuated from the Melvin C. Fox Manor located at W 27th St. and Bainbridge St., across from Carter Jones Park.More >>
A government shutdown could affect thousands of people in the Richmond area.More >>
Firefighters responded around 5 p.m. to the 11920 block of Silbyrd Drive, off of Old Gun Road in Midlothian.More >>
Experts say we will likely see a boom in tax fraud, thanks to the Equifax hack and thieves making off with the Social Security Numbers of more than 145 million Americans.More >>
The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.More >>
There's plenty that won't get done if hundreds of thousands of federal employees are barred from working until Washington reaches a budget agreement.More >>
Rocker Tom Petty died of an accidental drug overdose from taking a variety of medications to deal with a variety of ailments.More >>
It’s a puzzling story and it appears the only evidence of what happened came from the missing Ohio woman's husband.More >>
