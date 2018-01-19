'Heavily-involved' house fire in Chesterfield under control

Chesterfield Fire crews are investigating after a "heavily-involved" house fire on Friday.

Firefighters responded around 5 p.m. to the 11920 block of Silbyrd Drive, off of Old Gun Road in Midlothian.

Upon arrival, they found heavy smoke and flames in the home. The fire spread from the second floor to the attic.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to bring it under control.

No one was injured in the fire. The cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12