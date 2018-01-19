Petersburg lifts boil water notice - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Petersburg lifts boil water notice

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) -

Petersburg has lifted a boil water notice that was issued on Friday. 

The impacted areas were: Pleasants Lane from Dupuy Road to East Valor Road, North Valor Road and South Valor Road, and Valor Road from Pleasants Lane to Young’s Road.

The notice was lifted on Sunday evening.

