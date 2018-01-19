Petersburg issues another boil water notice

Petersburg has issued a boil water notice on Friday.

The areas affected are: Pleasants Lane from Dupuy Road to E. Valor Road, N. Valor Road and S. Valor Road. Valor Road from Pleasants Lane to Young’s Road, to include Magnolia Farms area.

Petersburg says the water main repairs are already complete, but there was a loss in water pressure. No word on when the notice is expected to be lifted.

