Richmond Public Schools releases weather make-up schedule

Richmond Public Schools has made some changes to the school year schedule due to the recent snow days.

Jan. 29 is now a full day. It was previously a three-hour early dismissal.

Feb. 19 is now also a full day. It was previously a holiday for Presidents’ Day.

RPS has also canceled mid-term exams for high school students and middle school students who take high school courses.

For more information about the changes, visit www.rvaschools.net.

