Tim Tebow will be at spring training with Mets

(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File). FILE - In this March 13, 2017, file photo, New York Mets' Tim Tebow (15) takes batting practice before a spring training baseball game against the Miami Marlins, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Tebow will attend major league spr...

(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File). FILE - In this Feb. 27 2017, file photo, New York Mets outfielder and former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow laughs during a news conference at the baseball teams spring training facility in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Tebow will att...

NEW YORK (AP) - Tim Tebow will be at spring training with the New York Mets.

The 30-year-old outfielder was among nine spring training invitees announced by the team Friday.

The former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback is preparing for his second professional baseball season. He hit .226 with eight homers, 52 RBIs and 126 strikeouts in 126 games last year at Class A with Columbia in the South Atlantic League and Port St. Lucie in the Florida State League.

Tebow was 4 for 27 (.148) with no extra-base hits, one walk and eight strikeouts in nine spring training games for the Mets last year.

New York also invited first baseman Peter Alonso, infielder David Thompson, outfielder Kevin Kaczmarski, catcher Patrick Mazeika, left-hander P.J. Conlon and right-handers Drew Smith, Corey Taylor and Adonis Uceta.

___

More MLB baseball: https://apnews.com/tags/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.