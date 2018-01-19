Bus driver absences, icy roads concern parents in Chesterfield over school day

Chesterfield Schools operated on a two-hour delay Friday. Some families were unhappy with the decision and felt secondary roads were not melting fast enough, making them unsafe for buses.More >>
Now that construction is officially underway, a meeting was held Thursday to update the commuting public on the construction plans. Some residents say that some of their concerns have been eased.More >>
The man accused of driving his car into a crowd of protesters back in August and killing one person will make his next court appearance.More >>
Fire officials say the man - 73-year-old John Brown, of Chesterfield - was found on the first floor of a home in the 4000 block of West TerraceMore >>
Police say 18-year-old James E. Williams Jr. killed 24-year-old Antoine L. Smith Jr. on Dec. 14, then shot at a police officer later that day.More >>
