Bus driver absences, icy roads concern parents in Chesterfield over school day

The return to schools was not an easy one for some students in Chesterfield. Buses couldn't travel down certain streets because of leftover patches of snow and ice.

Chesterfield County schools allowed parents to make the final call on whether or not their kids would go to school if safety was a concern.

Invariably, there may be some streets that buses are not able to reach. We will attempt to notify those families as soon as possible.



Parents, you have the final decision about whether you send your children to school today. Absences for weather-related concerns will be excused. — Chesterfield Schools (@ccpsinfo) January 19, 2018

Chesterfield Schools operated on a two-hour delay Friday. Many families were completely fine with the decision.

"They're kind of ready to go back to school and get back into a routine," explained Angela Andrews "They're happy they only have to go to school for one day - and it's a half day."

Andrews was among some parents dropping their children off at daycare before school, relying on daycare transportation to take their children to school. She says their commute to daycare was clear without too much ice and snow on the roads where they live, but that wasn't the case for some Chesterfield residents.

On social media, several people sounded off, unhappy with the decision to delay school. Some families felt secondary roads were not melting fast enough, making them unsafe for buses.

Parents at Manchester High School were notified via voicemail that buses 4, 5 and 6 would not be able to run "due to bus driver absences," according to Shawn Smith with Chesterfield Schools. The school was notified by the transportation office letting them know the buses would be able to run.

Parents at Bailey Bridge Middle School learned in an email that three bus routes would not be able to run - one would not be able to run because it could not make it down Gallant Fox Drive.

"We understand that this may mean some students will not be able to get transportation to school, of course, their absences will not count against perfect attendance and they will be excused," said the Principal of Manchester High in a voicemail.

