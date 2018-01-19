Police ID Chesterfield man killed in Richmond - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police ID Chesterfield man killed in Richmond

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond Police have identified a man who died after a shooting in South Richmond on Thursday.

Thomas Bradley, III died from his injuries at the hospital Thursday afternoon. Police found the 24-year-old man around 12:39 a.m. that morning in the Swansboro West neighborhood, suffering from a gunshot wound.

If you have any information that can help, call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

