Police ID Chesterfield man killed in Richmond

Richmond Police have identified a man who died after a shooting in South Richmond on Thursday.

Thomas Bradley, III died from his injuries at the hospital Thursday afternoon. Police found the 24-year-old man around 12:39 a.m. that morning in the Swansboro West neighborhood, suffering from a gunshot wound.

If you have any information that can help, call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12