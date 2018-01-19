Mother guilty of killing son whose remains were found in car

A Richmond mother pleaded guilty Friday in a Hampton court to killing her son, whose remains were found in a car in 2015, according to the Virginian Pilot.

Tonya Slaton, now 46, was pulled over in the Hampton area while driving on I-64 on June 6, 2015, for expired tags. Police discovered the remains during the traffic stop and charged her with concealment of a dead body.

The Office of the Medical Examiner later confirmed that the remains were those of Slaton's biological son, Quincy Jamar Davis.

Investigators said Davis was last seen in 2004 when he was 12 years old and a seventh-grader at Virginia Beach Middle School. Virginia State Police say Slaton and Davis were living in the 500 block of Sunning Hill Court in Virginia Beach at the time.

Slaton had been facing a second-degree murder charge, but under an agreement in Hampton Circuit Court, she pleaded guilty Friday to a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter.

The judge sentenced her to 10 years in prison - the maximum punishment for that conviction - with two years suspended.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12