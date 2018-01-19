3 sent to hospital after crash on Mechanicsville Turnpike

Three people - one with serious injuries - were transported to the hospital Friday morning after a two-vehicle crash on Mechanicsville Turnpike at Interstate 64.

The crash was near the Henrico County-city of Richmond border.

Photos from the scene showed one of the vehicles on its side.

There's currently no information on what led to the crash or if there are any charges.

