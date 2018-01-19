Brexit costs Britain data center for Europe's satnav system

BERLIN (AP) - Officials have decided to move a data center for the European Union's new satellite navigation system out of Britain because of Brexit.
The European Commission says diplomats voted Thursday to relocate the Galileo Security Monitoring Center's backup site from Swanwick to Spain.
In a statement Friday, the commission said it was "a consequence of the U.K. withdrawal from the EU."
Spain welcomed the decision, which needs formal approval Wednesday, saying it will create about 100 jobs at the new site on the outskirts of Madrid.
Galileo is Europe's answer to the U.S. Global Positioning System, or GPS, which has long been the mainstay of satellite navigation devices in cars, planes and mobile phones.
Britain has already lost the European Medicines Agency and the European Banking Authority because of Brexit.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
After the Brexit is complete, the EU will be made up of 27 member states.More >>
After the Brexit is complete, the EU will be made up of 27 member states.More >>
Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stuntedMore >>
Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stuntedMore >>
Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stuntedMore >>
Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stuntedMore >>
A divided Congress is barreling toward an election-year showdown that is dangling the mounting prospect of a weekend government shutdownMore >>
A divided Congress is barreling toward an election-year showdown that is dangling the mounting prospect of a weekend government shutdownMore >>
U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never healMore >>
U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never healMore >>
U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never healMore >>
U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never healMore >>
NIH's Fauci says agency in scramble to save research as government shutdown loomsMore >>
NIH's Fauci says agency in scramble to save research as government shutdown loomsMore >>
A Michigan judge has heard from two Olympic gymnasts during a third day of gripping statements from young women who were sexually abused by a sports doctorMore >>
A Michigan judge has heard from two Olympic gymnasts during a third day of gripping statements from young women who were sexually abused by a sports doctorMore >>
Long before they end up in actors' hands, SAG Awards begin as molten metal in a Southern California foundryMore >>
Long before they end up in actors' hands, SAG Awards begin as molten metal in a Southern California foundryMore >>
The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaignMore >>
The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaignMore >>
At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snapMore >>
At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snapMore >>